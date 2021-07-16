Oshkosh Cousins Subs reopens with new aesthetic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Cousins Subs in Oshkosh reopened on Friday with a brand new tasty look.

After an extensive remodeling took place at the Cousins Subs location on 2231 Westowne Avenue, in Oshkosh, Cousins Subs reopened on Friday ready to offer customers a whole new experience.

“Since opening its doors in 2008, our location on Westowne Ave. has been a staple in the community,” said Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “We’re excited to provide our loyal guests with a new and improved experience, while still consistently providing their favorite products.”

According to the eatery, its 1,800 square-foot space now encompasses the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ look, complete with natural wood, stone, and metal accents. The new space reportedly also includes décor that promotes Cousins Subs’ cuisine philosophy, rich history, and commitment to its communities through its Make It Better Foundation, updated logo, and digital menu boards.

Photo Courtesy of Cousins Subs

Photo Courtesy of Cousins Subs

Cousins Subs officials add the updated restaurant offers Cousins Subs’ full menu of deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides for dine in, drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery. Guests can also place catering orders through the location via the Cousins Subs website.

The location will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Cousins Subs and its remodeled locations, visit www.cousinssubs.com.