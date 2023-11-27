OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Defense, a global leader in designing, producing, and sustaining best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions, and mobility systems, was awarded a massive government contract on Monday.

According to a release, the company will partner with Broshuis, B.V., a Netherlands-based company, to construct Medium Equipment Trailers (MET).

The five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract includes the option for two additional years and calls for Oshkosh Defense to produce around 557 METs. The contract is worth $342 million.

“We appreciate the U.S. Army’s continued confidence in our logistics solutions that play a pivotal role in the swift global deployment of mission-critical equipment,” stated Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense.

The MET is a six-axle trailer designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter (EHET) M1300 Tractor with the ability to obtain European road permissions at required payloads and negotiate highway overpasses.

The combined MET and EHET system can transport military equipment weighing up to 60 tons.

In September 2022, the U.S. Army also selected Oshkosh to produce the Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System (EHETS).

“These trailers, paired with the Oshkosh EHET, are vital to surviving the rigors of modern combat and addressing the challenges of contested logistics,” added Williams.

Oshkosh Defense will deliver the first trailers in May 2024.