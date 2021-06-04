Oshkosh Defense awarded nearly $1 billion contract to update weapon system on U.S. army infantry vehicle

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a nearly $1 billion contract to integrate a new weapon system onto U.S. Army infantry vehicles to increase lethality, accuracy, and range.

According to the Oshkosh Defense, the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal awarded its organization a $942.9M contract to put in a 30mm Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS) onto the Stryker Double V Hull Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICVVA1).

Army officials say this system upgrade will provide precision and lethality capability to the Army’s Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) while maintaining its mobility and survivability.

For this upgrade to have been possible, Oshkosh Defense teamed with Pratt Miller and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. “The Oshkosh team brought together best-in-class capabilities for weapon system design, manufacturing, and integration to provide a highly capable solution that meets the Stryker MCWS program requirements today and offers the flexibility to upgrade tomorrow,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Our experienced team looks forward to supporting the Stryker program office to quickly field this capability to the Warfighter.”

The U.S. Army’s selection comes after the completion of the test and evaluation of Production Representative Sample Systems (PRSS) at Aberdeen Test Center in Maryland. The PRSS were evaluated against stringent vehicle and turret performance requirements.