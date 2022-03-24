OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Defense is working to manufacture the country’s first order of Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV).

According to the corporation, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has placed its first order of NGDV, which totaled $2.98 Billion. The order asked for 50,000 NDGVs.

This fleet is currently being manufactured in Oshkosh Defense’s South Carolina branch and will include a combination of zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles, upgrading the USPS fleet to be increasingly sustainable.

Of the 50,000 NGDVs being manufactured, a minimum of 10,019 will reportedly be zero-emission battery electric vehicles.

“We’re incredibly proud to build the USPS NGDV. It is designed to be the modern, safe, dependable vehicle the carriers have been waiting for,” said John Bryant, Executive Vice President, Oshkosh Corporation, and President, Oshkosh Defense.

Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin in 2023.