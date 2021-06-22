FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Defense not building USPS fleet locally, opening facility in South Carolina

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Defense announced that it is opening a dedicated facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina where it will build the United States Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV).

According to officials, Oshkosh Defense, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, expects to hire over 1,000 local employees at the Spartanburg location.

Back in Feb. 2021, the USPS selected Oshkosh Defense for the multi-billion-dollar NGDV contract. The contract provides for the delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over ten years. The new vehicle will replace the existing fleet of delivery vehicles. Many of the existing vehicles have been in service for over 30 years.

“Oshkosh Corporation’s advanced engineering capabilities have been driving the Company for more than a century,” said John Pfeifer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Oshkosh Corporation. 

Production is expected to start in the summer of 2023. Oshkosh Defense says they are planning to repurpose the warehouse facility in Spartanburg with the features needed for a large-scale manufacturing operation.

“We’re proud to bring this historic undertaking to Spartanburg,” said John Bryant, Executive Vice President, Oshkosh Corporation and President, Oshkosh Defense. 

More information about the Oshkosh Defense’s decision to build the facility can be found on their website.

