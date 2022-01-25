Oshkosh Defense unveils new hybrid-electric tactical vehicle

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Defense and Oshkosh Corporation unveiled an all-new tactical vehicle that is the first of its kind.

The new addition to the fleet is a first-ever silent drive hybrid-electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) also known as the eJLTV. This vehicle will be used by the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps for a level of performance and protection of a regular JLTV but with silent drive, extended silent watch, enhanced fuel economy and, increase exportable power that can be used during combat and reconnaissance.

“For many years, we’ve been developing, testing, and evolving hybrid-electric variants of our heavy and medium-duty tactical wheeled vehicles,” said John Bryant, Executive Vice President for Oshkosh Corporation and President of Oshkosh Defense.

The lithium-ion battery can recharge within 30 minutes which eliminates the need for charging infrastructure. “The eJLTV offers our customers the performance and protection of the Oshkosh JLTV, with a few critical additions. It features exportable power, improved fuel economy, and technologies that enable silent drive and extended silent watch, eliminating the noise and heat signatures associated with a diesel engine,” said Bryant.

The Army plans to recompete the JLTV program and issue a follow-on production contract in September. The contract is valued at $6.5 billion and it includes over 15 thousand vehicles and five order years followed by five options year.

Oshkosh Defense is currently awaiting orders from the military to begin production.