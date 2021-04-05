Oshkosh Drive-Thru Job Fair planned for April 22

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce will host a planned drive-thru job fair on April 22.

According to officials, the job fair is planned from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and packets with career opportunities from 75 companies will be handed out.

The job fair is designed to get information about potential new careers all while keeping participants safe from the pandemic.

Those who attend the event will have the following guidelines:

  • Attendees won’t need to exit their car and will be asked to kindly wear a mask
  • Attendees will receive a bag with positions available at local companies that are hiring now and they are tailored to their regions
  • There will not be anyone there who can assist with Unemployment Insurance claims
  • There is a limited supply of packets available, and it is first come first serve

“This is a great way for job seekers to learn about the numerous opportunities available in the Oshkosh area and understand how to apply to businesses that are looking for candidates,” says Patti Andresen-Shew, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce.

