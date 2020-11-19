FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh family loses house to an accidental fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An accidental fire took an Oshkosh family’s home Thursday and leaves the family without a house.

According to a report, on November 19 around 11 a.m. the Oshkosh Fire Department was sent to a house near Monroe Street.

The fire department says the first crew members who arrived noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.

There were eight people who live in the house, says the department. One of the people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the home was a complete loss for the family and the cause for the fire was accidental/unattended cooking.

The Red Cross is also assisting those affected by the fire.

