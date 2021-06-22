Oshkosh Farmers Market offers new EBT Match Program

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh residents who participate in the SNAP/EBT Food Assistance Program can match their benefits up to $20 in market tokens at the Oshkosh Farmers Market.

The program is in thanks to a City of Oshkosh Community Development Block Grant. The new Match-20 program will begin on June 26’s farmers market. In order to qualify for the program participants must register and confirm they are Oshkosh residents.

Those who do not want to register or are not residents of Oshkosh can still use the Bonus 10 Food Bucks program, which has been offered since 2015. The program offers a match of ten dollars in market tokens.

“The Bonus 10 Food Bucks program has dramatically increased EBT utilization at the Oshkosh Saturday Farmers Market and doubled the purchasing power of the clients’ EBT funds. The increased spending has additionally supported local farm vendors and helped the market earn recognition as one of the top farmers markets in the country,” says Oshkosh Farmers Market Board Chair Michael Conney.

Officials say that both programs are designed to encourage healthy food choice options that can be purchased at the market. The Oshkosh farmers market program is the only local program that offers SNAP clients the chance to double their Food Share dollars.