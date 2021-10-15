Oshkosh Farmers Market to host 3 free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department will offer three free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Saturday mornings during the Oshkosh Farmers Market to anyone 12 years and older.

The free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will start on Saturday, October 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Time Community Theater, located at 445 N Main Street. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered during this clinic.

Additionally, health officials confirm third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, along with Pfizer booster doses will also be available.

Two additional clinics will be held the following Saturdays on October 23 and October 30, from 8 a.m. to noon, also at the Time Community Theater.

Residents considering getting vaccinated should note that vaccines will only be available to anyone 12 years and older. Appointments are also not required.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and a complete listing of all area vaccination clinics, visit www.wcvaccine.org or call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.