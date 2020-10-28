Oshkosh Fire Chief Stanley honored as a hero for work in the community

OSHKOSH, Wisc., (WFRV) – It was quite the surprise Wednesday for Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley.

His colleagues managed to keep it a secret until the unveiling at Fire Station 15. Stanley is the recipient of the National Firefighter Hero Award presented by the Fallen Firefighters Association.

Stanley was honored for his work to help older adults prevent falls and his efforts to re-open a local homeless shelter.

Work in the community that truly goes above and beyond the call of duty.

“I really, truly have the greatest job in the world,” Chief Stanley said. “I get to be the first chief of the finest fire department in the country.”

The chief received a trophy which included a mounted, red flashlight, since Maglite is a sponsor of the award.

Chief Stanley has been with Oshkosh Fire Department since 2018.

Before that, he was a firefighter in Colorado.