FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Fire Chief Stanley honored as a hero for work in the community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wisc., (WFRV) – It was quite the surprise Wednesday for Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley.

His colleagues managed to keep it a secret until the unveiling at Fire Station 15. Stanley is the recipient of the National Firefighter Hero Award presented by the Fallen Firefighters Association.

Stanley was honored for his work to help older adults prevent falls and his efforts to re-open a local homeless shelter.

Work in the community that truly goes above and beyond the call of duty.

“I really, truly have the greatest job in the world,” Chief Stanley said. “I get to be the first chief of the finest fire department in the country.”

The chief received a trophy which included a mounted, red flashlight, since Maglite is a sponsor of the award.

Chief Stanley has been with Oshkosh Fire Department since 2018.

Before that, he was a firefighter in Colorado.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Howards Grove's Damrow focused on big goals

High School Sports Xtra: West De Pere wins Game of the Week, volleyball and soccer sectionals set

Xtra Point High School Football: West De Pere gets first win, Kaukauna blasts D.C. Everest & more

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More