OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department announced on Monday that they are teaming up with local schools to create a new playground.

In a release, the Oshkosh Fire Department says they are working with Read Elementary School and Fox Valley Technical College to build an innovative public play space that comes with a unique theme.

The theme of the playground will be that of a fire station which will come complete with a play fire truck.

Officials say the new playground will allow children to play and connect socially in a safe space while also building a relationship with first responders. They also believe it the themed play space could help inspire children to become first responders in the future.

We are well aware of research that highlights the importance of introducing children to potential job opportunities at a young age. By giving children the opportunity to play on a fire truck every day, our hope is we insprire a new generation of firefighters.” Fire Chief Michael Stanley, Oshkosh FD

The partnership on the project comes after parents and Read Elementary staff, along with community members, were looking for ways to update the school’s playground.

For the new playground and its fire station theme, the school is looking for funding of $450,000. The school has already raised approximately $192,425 and is hoping to get the rest so they can break ground this summer.

To go along with the playground, both the Oshkosh Fire Department and Foxs Valley Technical College will be helping out Read Elementary in the following ways:

Create a video to teach kids how to safely play on the playground

Work with students on exit drills to improve their responses in emergencies

Teach children fire prevention and risk reduction strategies

Work on reading skills with the children

Have lunch with the kids to build healthy and trusted relationships

For more information on the project or to learn how to help click here.