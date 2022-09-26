OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department conducted a hazmat training session to prepare firefighters in the event of an emergency involving dangerous waste.

As a part of the training, the fire department needed to find a way to stop the leak in a tanker.

According to firefight Kevin Sawicki, they used a pop-up pool to contain the leak and then put a cap on the valve to keep the substance from leaking further.

Even though real chemicals were not used during training, officials with the fire department say they believe scenarios are the best way for their crew to learn how to manage a real-life event.

OFD Captain of training Chris Wedell says, “We have a lot of new members, and we’ve been integrating them in as far as learning the skills and how to put the suit on, how to use the different equipment, but we wanted to work with our city partners to get them a little more experienced.”

John Holland, the Public Information Officer for OFD explained that the department hasn’t dealt with many incidents of dangerous waste, but that it is better to be safe than sorry.

He says, “This is a low-frequency, high-risk operation that we’re doing. We want to do as close to a real deal as we possibly can to make sure our guys don’t forget what they’re doing.”

The department conducts the sessions every quarter. Another part of their training included how to stop a chlorine leak.