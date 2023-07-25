OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA officials are reporting that the previously believed plane crash is instead confirmed to be a “forced landing.”

EAA Director of Communications, Dick Knapinski, tells Local Five that a plane on takeoff was forced to land for an undisclosed reason.

There was only one person, the pilot, on the plane at the time of the forced landing and they reportedly did not suffer any injuries.

The incident is being reported as very minor and the Oshkosh Fire Department was only on scene for about five minutes.

Tuesday, July 25, 9:28 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One plane is confirmed to have crashed Tuesday morning at EAA in Oshkosh ahead of day 2 of the popular event.

The Oshkosh Fire Department confirmed to Local Five that a plane crashed to the east of the north/south runway.

Officials say that only one person was on board and there is no word on if the person was hurt in the crash.

No other information is available at this time either and Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.