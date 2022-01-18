Oshkosh Fire Department doing ice rescue training for the next 3 days

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh residents may notice the Oshkosh Fire Department on the water the next couple of days, but they want people to know they are doing training and there is no emergency situation.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, across the next three days, they will be doing ice rescue training. The training will happen near the Oshkosh Seniors Center.

It will start on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department wanted to inform the public that there is no emergency situation happening at that location, just training.

In northeast Wisconsin, there has been a recent uptick in the number of water rescues in Jan.