FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Fire Department doing ice rescue training for the next 3 days

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh residents may notice the Oshkosh Fire Department on the water the next couple of days, but they want people to know they are doing training and there is no emergency situation.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, across the next three days, they will be doing ice rescue training. The training will happen near the Oshkosh Seniors Center.

It will start on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department wanted to inform the public that there is no emergency situation happening at that location, just training.

In northeast Wisconsin, there has been a recent uptick in the number of water rescues in Jan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall