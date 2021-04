OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department helped out a young man after he and his bike were hit by a car on his way to school.

The young man had minor injuries, but his bike did not have the same luck. The crew from Station 17 pooled their money together to get him a new bike.

The Oshkosh Police Department also pitched in, by providing a helmet. According to the Facebook post from the Oshkosh Fire Department, the local DICK’S Sporting Goods store gave them a ‘great’ deal on the bike.