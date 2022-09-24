OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has been honored with an award from the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association.

The department was awarded the 2022 Emergency Medical Services Service of the Year, in large part because of its ‘falls prevention initiatives.’

The true key to the success of this initiative is Oshkosh Fire Department EMS Service. Chief Stanley and Division Chief (Chuck) Hable have created a culture of concern for those they serve by laying a foundation of trust in the community. Members of the department have dedicated their time to professionally and empathetically explaining the initiative to patients and families, which has made all the difference in this successful and important prevention effort. Fox Valley Rebuilding Together and the Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review Team

The Oshkosh Fire Department thanks Rebuilding Together Fox Valley, the Winnebago County Aging and Disability Resource Center, and the Regional Trauma Advisory Committee for its success.

Our responders make a difference every day in the lives of people who are sick and injured. Their empathy, professionalism, and skill are unparalleled and they are very well deserving of the award. We are very proud of them. Oshkosh Fire Department

For more information about the Wisconsin EMS Association, click here.