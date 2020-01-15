Oshkosh Fire Department hopes to purchase additional bullet proof vests

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Every member of the Oshkosh Fire Department may soon have access to their own bulletproof vest on emergency calls.

Fire Chief Michael Stanley says that firefighters and paramedics are regularly entering dangerous situations.

He says only days before Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard was shot and killed on a medical call, the city was already buying 10 bulletproof vests for their ambulances.

He says all of their firefighters are also capable of handling medical calls, and they want to get enough for every member of the department.

The department has raised the necessary funds to purchase the additional vests through several community donations and partnerships.

The Oshkosh Common Council votes tonight on a proposal to spend the $26,000 for the bulletproof vests.