OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who died from a fire in Oshkosh has been identified by the fire department.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the person who died from a fire on December 14 is 69-year-old Lawrence Ames. On December 14 around 4:50 a.m., a call came in for a structure fire at 1837 Ashland Avenue with people possibly still inside.

When crews arrived, there was heavy black smoke coming from the single-family home. When the home was searched, one resident was found dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.