FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Fire Department one of 388 to receive highest possible rating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department received a rating of one by the Insurance Service Organization (ISO) for the first time ever.

According to officials, the ISO rates over 40,000 fire departments across the nation based on a scale from one to ten. One is the best possible score and in 2020 only 388 departments nationwide received a rating of one.

Of the 388 departments that received a rating of one, eight of them were in Wisconsin.

“We have always known we are a first-class department, it is great to have our efforts publicly recognized as such,” says Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanely.

The rating represents the effectivenss of the fire protection in a community.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says this rating could potentially benefit citizens and businesses in Oshkosh. According to a release, most insurance companies use the rating to determine fire insurance rates for properties within a community.

The new rating takes effect on June 1, 2021, and that could mean a drop in insurance rates for those in Oshkosh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Howards Grove girls look to finish strong at state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectional finals

African American Icons: Harry Boyce

Mishicot back in familiar territory despite pandemic

Notre Dame girls look to cap unprecedented season with state title

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra