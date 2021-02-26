Oshkosh Fire Department one of 388 to receive highest possible rating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department received a rating of one by the Insurance Service Organization (ISO) for the first time ever.

According to officials, the ISO rates over 40,000 fire departments across the nation based on a scale from one to ten. One is the best possible score and in 2020 only 388 departments nationwide received a rating of one.

Of the 388 departments that received a rating of one, eight of them were in Wisconsin.

“We have always known we are a first-class department, it is great to have our efforts publicly recognized as such,” says Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanely.

The rating represents the effectivenss of the fire protection in a community.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says this rating could potentially benefit citizens and businesses in Oshkosh. According to a release, most insurance companies use the rating to determine fire insurance rates for properties within a community.

The new rating takes effect on June 1, 2021, and that could mean a drop in insurance rates for those in Oshkosh.