OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department will be holding a ‘Hazardous Materials training’ at the Wastewater Treatment Facility on Monday afternoon.

Officials say that there will be a heavy emergency vehicle presence in the area at 233 North Campbell Road in Oshkosh.

Fire crews are reminding residents that there is no actual hazmat spill in the area.

The training will take place on September 26th at 1:30 p.m. In the scenario, there will be a tanker leaking an unknown substance into the city storm drains.