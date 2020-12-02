Oshkosh Fire Department partners with high school students for 22nd Annual Toy & Food Drive

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A few local firefighters are teaming up with some high schoolers to help make the season bright for their community.

The Oshkosh Fire Department is hosting its 22nd Annual Toy and Food Drive, with Oshkosh North students supporting their efforts. The Covid-19 pandemic has created some financial stress with families for the holidays, also forcing the firefighters to change their plans for collecting. They’re hoping their annual drive for the community continues on this year.

“It’s such a great way for us, as a fire department, to interact with the community that we serve,” says Eric Shea, Firefighter/Paramedic with the Oshkosh Fire Department. “Just to see the public in a different way than what we normally see them on calls- which normally isn’t the greatest way to see people. We love helping out, we love doing this event year after year and it’s just been a great program.”

Those who would like to help out can drop off donations at the Oshkosh Fire Department’s various fire stations. You can find more information online right here.