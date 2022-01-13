FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Fire Department rescues two dogs from the ice

Local News

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two dogs were rescued from the ice on Wednesday morning by the Oshkosh Fire Department, and both are doing ‘ok’.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, on the morning of Jan. 12 two dogs were rescued from the ice by the railroad bridge. Authorities say that one of the dogs came to them when they whisted for him.

The other dog had reportedly broken through the ice and was stuck.

Neither of the dogs had a collar or tags, and both are doing ‘ok’.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

