Oshkosh Fire Department surprised with new rescue saws

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Members of the Oshkosh Fire Department were surprised today with three new rescue saws courtesy of Wisconsin Public Service’s Rewarding Responders Grant Program.

The program, which began in 2014, allows first responder agencies to apply for individual $2,000 grants.

A panel of judges reviews all the applications to determine which agencies will be awarded grants each year.

Today’s event is one of 27 stops that WPS officials will make throughout North Eastern and Central Wisconsin to award the grants.

Since it’s inception more than $300,000 dollars in grants have been awarded to over 170 agencies across the state.