OSHKOSH, WIS. (WFRV) – First responders in Oshkosh are worried about the increase in overdose deaths since the pandemic began so they created a new program to get Narcan out in the community. After each overdose call, firefighters are giving patients or friends additional doses of Narcan to keep on hand.

Chuck Hable, the Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services for the Oshkosh Fire Department said, “We have been working for several months at getting a program up and running that allows us to leave Narcan behind.”

Winnebago County’s Overdose Fatality Review Team found quicker access to Narcan could save lives.

“There is a huge concern that by having a program like this we are enabling people with substance use issues to use,” said Hable. “We know by studying that having Narcan available isn’t a decision-maker to whether they’re going to use their substance of choice.”

Overdose deaths in Winnebago County rose 85 from 2019 to 2020. There were 37 confirmed overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 20 in the previous year. The City of Oshkosh alone saw 20 of those 37 deaths, double the amount the city saw in 2019.

Todd Vander Galien, the Executive Director of Unity Recovery Services said, “We are dealing with a national epidemic here and I think part of the strategy is to get whatever we can into people’s hands to address opioid addiction.”

Experts said making Narcan more accessible is all part of a harm reduction strategy.

“The fact is the sooner it’s administered the more likely it is to be effective,” said Vander Galien.

Unity Recovery Services said the most important thing to remember is that addicts are people first.

“I think they are thought of as a lower lesser class and the truth of the fact is they’re people,” said Vander Galien. “And they’re very good people. They just happen to have a bad problem.”

The Oshkosh Fire Department will only hand out extra Narcan after calls. The Winnebago County Health Department will hand out Narcan to those in need.