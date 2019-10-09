Oshkosh Fire Department visiting residences for Fire Prevention Week

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department is reminding the public of Fire Prevention Week.

In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, (October 6-12), the Oshkosh Fire Department will be canvassing a neighborhood on the south side of the city offering to check residences for working smoke detectors. The boundaries for this project are in the neighborhood bordered by 17th Avenue-20th Avenue (North-South) and Oregon Street-Ohio Street (East-West).

If the number of smoke detectors in each home is less than ideal or the batteries are missing or non-functional our firefighters will either install new detectors or replace/install batteries at no charge. This will take place on October 8-10 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Something new this year, we are getting some assistance from the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority from UW-Oshkosh.

This program has already accomplished what it was set up to achieve. In 2016 there was a family alerted to a fire in their home, and safely escaped, due to a detector that we had installed.

All of the funding for this project comes from donations with no city tax dollars being used. In the eleven years we have doing this program we have installed over 1,000 detectors and almost 1,000 batteries.

