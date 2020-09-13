Oshkosh Fire Department welcomes new training tower

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh just got an exciting new addition to its already scenic area.

On Saturday, the Oshkosh Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome its department’s new training tower.

The tower was built on the site of their future training facility located on 221 N. Sawyer Street in Oshkosh.

No more information is known at this time regarding when firefighters will begin training at the new facility.

