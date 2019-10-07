Oshkosh Fire Dept.’s Battalion Chief Mark Boettcher selected as Responder of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Battalion Chief Mark Boettcher of the Oshkosh Fire Department has been selected as the 54th Assembly District’s Responder of the Year.

Battalion Chief Boettcher has served on the OFD for 34 years and worked for a private ambulance service for two and a half years before that.

He was nominated because of his notable career and the contributions he has made not only to the OFD, but to the community as well.

Battalion Chief Boettcher, as well Green Bay Police Department’s Lieutenant Jeff Engelbrecht, will be honored at a ceremony recognizing Hometown Heroes at the Wisconsin State Capital.

A total of 80 emergency service providers will be recognized on the Assembly floor for their extraordinary service as first responders.