Oshkosh Fire, Police host Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Fire Department and Oshkosh Police will be hosting their second annual American Red Cross Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oshkosh Fire says this drive is being held to honor the fallen of 9/11.

Donors are asked to choose to donate for either the fire department or the police department.

If Oshkosh Fire receives the most donations, Oshkosh Police will have to deliver doughnuts to the fire crews. If Oshkosh Police win, Oshkosh Fire will have to deliver chili to the officers.

The Blood Drive will take place at Station 18, 811 E. Murdock. There will be prizes and free lunch for the donors.