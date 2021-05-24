Oshkosh Food Co-op awarded $250k loan to complete the project

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation announced the signing of a Revolving Loan Fund award and the award of two Capital Catalyst grants to local startups.

The Oshkosh Food Co-op is scheduled to open later this summer and was able to raise funds through grants, member loans, charitable donations and memberships. The $250,000 award is the main business loan that is needed to complete the Food Co-op project, according to officials.

“In addition to supporting business growth in Oshkosh, the goal of our program is to create jobs and provide amenities to our community. The Oshkosh Food Co-op project does all of these things and will be a great addition to Downtown Oshkosh,” says Tricia Rathermel, Director of Economic Development and manager of the Access Capital Programs.

Two Capital Catlyst grants were awarded to local startups Dr. Dyslexia and The Venture Project.

Dr. Dyslexia is a game-based spelling and reading application designed for students in grades 4-8 with dyslexia. The $10,000 grant is to complete their proof-of-concept development.

The Venture Project also received a $10,000 grant to complete projects and start an education series for entrepreneurs. According to officials, The Venture Project is a coworking space and business incubator in Downtown Oshkosh.

More information regarding the Capital Catalyst and other Oshkosh business assistance programs can be found on their website.