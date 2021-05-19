Oshkosh Food Co-op hiring for new store, to host job fairs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The soon-to-open Oshkosh Food Co-op will host hiring events in May and June to try to fill open positions.

The Oshkosh Food Co-op will host hiring events on the following dates:

May 26 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

June 2 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

June 5 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



The hiring events will reportedly be held at the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce which is located across the street where Oshkosh Food Co-op is being built.

There are multiple positions looking to be filled including:

The Produce Manager (Full-time position)

The Front-end Manager (Full-time position)

20-25 full and part-time positions

“We want our staff to treat others well, have positive attitudes and be willing to collaborate, so — as a team — we can take credit for ‘a job well-done.’ It is our goal to exceed customer expectations,” says Jeffrey Thouron, General Manager.

The Oshkosh Food Co-op says they plan to offer a generous staff discount and comprehensive compensation and benefits to experienced hires.