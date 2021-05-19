Oshkosh Food Co-op hiring for new store, to host job fairs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The soon-to-open Oshkosh Food Co-op will host hiring events in May and June to try to fill open positions.
The Oshkosh Food Co-op will host hiring events on the following dates:
- May 26
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- June 2
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- June 5
- 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The hiring events will reportedly be held at the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce which is located across the street where Oshkosh Food Co-op is being built.
There are multiple positions looking to be filled including:
- The Produce Manager (Full-time position)
- The Front-end Manager (Full-time position)
- 20-25 full and part-time positions
“We want our staff to treat others well, have positive attitudes and be willing to collaborate, so — as a team — we can take credit for ‘a job well-done.’ It is our goal to exceed customer expectations,” says Jeffrey Thouron, General Manager.
The Oshkosh Food Co-op says they plan to offer a generous staff discount and comprehensive compensation and benefits to experienced hires.