Oshkosh Food Co-op hiring for new store, to host job fairs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The soon-to-open Oshkosh Food Co-op will host hiring events in May and June to try to fill open positions.

The Oshkosh Food Co-op will host hiring events on the following dates:

  • May 26
    • 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • June 2
    • 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • June 5
    • 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The hiring events will reportedly be held at the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce which is located across the street where Oshkosh Food Co-op is being built.

There are multiple positions looking to be filled including:

  • The Produce Manager (Full-time position)
  • The Front-end Manager (Full-time position)
  • 20-25 full and part-time positions

“We want our staff to treat others well, have positive attitudes and be willing to collaborate, so — as a team — we can take credit for ‘a job well-done.’  It is our goal to exceed customer expectations,” says Jeffrey Thouron, General Manager.

The Oshkosh Food Co-op says they plan to offer a generous staff discount and comprehensive compensation and benefits to experienced hires.

