Oshkosh Food Co-op looks to help local farmers grow

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Oshkosh Food Co-op launched a $1.6 million capital campaign this week to open a grocery store in the heart of Oshkosh, at the corner of Jackson Street and Pearl Avenue.

The food co-op – Northeast Wisconsin’s first – plans to occupy 6,500 square feet of space on the new BRIO building’s first floor.

Co-op leaders say they selected the site based on its visible location, ample parking and accessibility to drivers, walkers, bikers, bus riders and boaters.

“Our 1,039 member-owners told us the store needs to be visible and easy to get to, provide a wide selection of local, organic and natural foods and create a unique shopping experience,” said Brenda Haines, Oshkosh Food Co-op Board President. “We believe this site does all of that and more. It provides a next gen shopping experience that will attract people to our community, brings healthy food choices to an underserved part of the community and provides a market for local farmers and producers.”

The co-op plans to source about 20% of its goods from growers and producers within the region.

For more information on the co-op or to donate: https://www.oshkoshfoodcoop.com/