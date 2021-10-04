FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Food Co-op receives approval for EBT/SNAP acceptance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Exciting news for the Oshkosh community as approval for the use of Federal EBT and SNAP for the Oshkosh Food Co-Op.

The Co-op announced the approval on Monday, October 4, in a press release.

The Co-op’s Board of Directors submitted the application to allow EBT & SNAP last spring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the release, once the group had finally opened up shop, inspections of the Co-op were required. Those inspections occurred in September.

Board Chair Brenda Haines explained the importance of this approval is for the Co-op and how it helps advance their mission of assisting the community as best they can. Saying, “while we have more work to do, this represents an important step in that direction.”

According to the release, both SNAP and EBT currently can be used to buy things like fresh produce and grocery items, the hope is to boost the selection for customers as the store offers more conventional grocery items as well.

The Oshkosh Co-op is open every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere