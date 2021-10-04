Oshkosh Food Co-op receives approval for EBT/SNAP acceptance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Exciting news for the Oshkosh community as approval for the use of Federal EBT and SNAP for the Oshkosh Food Co-Op.

The Co-op announced the approval on Monday, October 4, in a press release.

The Co-op’s Board of Directors submitted the application to allow EBT & SNAP last spring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the release, once the group had finally opened up shop, inspections of the Co-op were required. Those inspections occurred in September.

Board Chair Brenda Haines explained the importance of this approval is for the Co-op and how it helps advance their mission of assisting the community as best they can. Saying, “while we have more work to do, this represents an important step in that direction.”

According to the release, both SNAP and EBT currently can be used to buy things like fresh produce and grocery items, the hope is to boost the selection for customers as the store offers more conventional grocery items as well.

The Oshkosh Co-op is open every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.