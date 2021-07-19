Oshkosh Food Co-op to bring more traffic to downtown Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Food Co-op is bringing access to fresh, healthy and affordable foods to downtown Oshkosh.

Jeffrey Thouron, General Manager, Oshkosh Co-op, “We’ll have a wide range of products from a niche like keto sort of products to conventional affordable products.”

The United States Department of Agriculture has designated parts of Oshkosh to be food deserts so the co-op was strategically placed to help combat this problem.

Brenda Haines, President, Oshkosh Food Co-op Board said, “The area that the store is located in has been designated by the US department of agriculture as a food desert and that means it’s a low-income low access area. So people who live in the area often don’t have adequate transportation to get to a nearby grocery store. So locating the store in this area makes fruits and vegetables and other fresh goods available in a neighborhood that really needs it.”

And local businesses are hoping this new addition to the downtown Oshkosh region will help drive more local traffic to the area.

Ken Osmond, Owner and CEO, Planet Perk Coffee Houses said, “I think the co-op is going to have a positive impact on every business anything that brings more retail shoppers to the downtown area will benefit all of us.”

Chanda Anderson, Owner, Caramel Crisp Corner said, “You kinda hope people are gonna make a trip to the food co-op and when they make a trip to the food co-op, because there isn’t anyone around anywhere else, that maybe they’ll enjoy an afternoon in downtown Oshkosh as well.”

Business owners say they are even working to source food from the co-op to keep their money in the local economy.

If you want to learn more about food deserts click here and to see if you live in one click here.