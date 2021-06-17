Oshkosh gets shoutout in episode of Marvel’s “Loki”

Actor Tom Hiddleston poses during a photocall for Disney’s Loki in London, Tuesday June 8, 2021. (Ian West/PA via AP)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – At the beginning of the second episode of Marvel’s Loki television series, viewers from Wisconsin may have recognized a familiar city.

The beginning of the episode starts in 1985 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The scene is taking place at a renaissance fair.

Some theorize that the location of Oshkosh is a nod to Mark Gruenwald who was born in Oshkosh. Gruenwald was a writer for Marvel Comics.

