Oshkosh gets shoutout in episode of Marvel’s “Loki”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – At the beginning of the second episode of Marvel’s Loki television series, viewers from Wisconsin may have recognized a familiar city.

The beginning of the episode starts in 1985 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The scene is taking place at a renaissance fair.

Some theorize that the location of Oshkosh is a nod to Mark Gruenwald who was born in Oshkosh. Gruenwald was a writer for Marvel Comics.

For those that want to watch a breakdown of episode two of the series, including the full scene of Oshkosh, click here.

