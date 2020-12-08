Oshkosh group helping seniors connect with family during the pandemic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Keeping apart has been a common theme throughout this health crisis and for seniors, this is especially tough to do and one local organization is helping older adults connect.

“This has opened up a whole new world for me”, says Nancy Tague a senior who lives in Oshkosh.

Nancy hasn’t seen her brother, Emrick, in quite some time and the pandemic has pushed them even further apart.

Tague says, “I hadn’t talked to Emric since my mom had passed away almost five years ago.”

Thanks to technology instructors from Oshkosh Health Neighborhoods, seniors like Nancy are being taught how to communicate electronically.

Anne Schaefer, Marketing and Funding Coordinator with Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods, says “We’re teaching senior how to use technology and it’s really about how to use technology so they can enhance the quality of their life.”

Joyce Ludwig, is another senior who lives in Oshkosh and says, “I wanted to see my brother because he has cancer and I just wanted to make his day to let him know his sister was thinking of him on Thanksgiving.”

By putting a single smart device in the hands of seniors, they no longer feel alone.

Ludwig says, “When my brother looked at the phone, he saw me and he could see that I was on Facetime and he was so tickled and happy.”

Tague says, “I’m very isolated otherwise and so this gets me out and about plus it’s something that I wanted to learn.”

In learning technology, seniors also learn new-age life skills.

Ludwig says, “I’ve been so excited to get this iPad and learn how to order groceries so I can just buzz in like they do.”

Schaefer says, “All of us now can identify with what it feels like to be isolated and this is an incredible way to get iPads and smartphones in the hands of seniors and help em connect socially with their family and friends.”

Ludwig says, “I’m so thankful that they have that here because I’ve learned a lot and I’ve kept in contact with people.”

Tague says, “This is wonderful because there isn’t another place around here that can do this.”

Oshkosh Healthy neighborhoods tell local five they’ve helped more than 70 seniors connected with their loved ones during this pandemic. They also offer financial assistance to seniors needing help to purchase a smart device.