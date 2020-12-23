UPDATE: Crews called for incident involving chemicals

WEDNESDAY 12/23/2020 2:43 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City Fire Department has released additional information regarding the incident at Galloway Company after crews were called to the scene around 12 p.m.

According to Fire Chief Kevin Kloehn, they were called for an employee that had gotten sick while at work, they then realized it was a chemical reaction.

The businesses and homes within a two block radius were evacuated for what they believe was chlorine gas leak.

The Fire Chief believes they will be on scene for a couple more hours while they continue air monitoring inside the plant.

Commercial St. from Winneconne to Division remain closed.

WEDNESDAY 12/23/2020 1:47 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Hazmat Team and Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue are currently on scene at Galloway Company in Neenah.

According to a release, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue and Oshkosh Hazmat Team are currently on scene at Galloway Company in the City of Neenah for a hazmat call.

Commercial Street from Winneconne to Division is current closed in the City of Neenah due to a current incident at a local business.