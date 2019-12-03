Oshkosh: High school sporting events canceled; YMCA, Boys and Girls Club open to students as safe space

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Due to the officer-involved at Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, some high school sporting events have been canceled.

Both boy’s and girl’s basketball games between Oshkosh West and Kaukauna have been canceled.

The hockey game between Oshkosh and NHM Hockey has been postponed to an undetermined date.

The Oshkosh YMCA says that its location on 20th Avenue is opening its doors to all students and teenagers “so they have a safe place to go.” Students do not need to be a member. The Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh is also opening its Teen Center as another safe place.

Because of the emergency at Oshkosh West High School this morning, the 20th Ave Oshkosh YMCA's doors are OPEN TO ALL… Posted by Oshkosh YMCA on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

School is canceled for all students in the Oshkosh Area School District on Wednesday.