Oshkosh house demolished after fire, family of four without a home

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh family of four is without a home after their house was completely destroyed in an early morning house fire.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, on Sunday, at around 1:15 a.m. crews responded to a two-and-a-half-story, single-family home located in the 1200 block Jackson Street for a report of a house fire.

The first unit on the scene reported that upon their arrival the house was already fully involved in flames. Fortunately, officials say the home was unoccupied at the time.

Authorities explain fire crews remained at the scene late into the morning due to the extent of damage done to the home and the difficulty of getting the fire out on the uppermost floor of the house.

Crews share that the electrical wires going through the neighborhood would not allow an aerial ladder to be put safely into place resulting in crews having to use heavy construction equipment in order to take down the house and completely extinguish the fire.

The house was reportedly a ‘complete loss.’ The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.