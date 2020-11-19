Oshkosh Humane Society cares for cat found with bullet wounds

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A cat found in Omro who was shot in the face is starting to recover in the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

According to a post from the Humane Society, when Bernard (aka Bernie) was brought to the OAHS, staff could smell the infection coming from his body before they could even see him.

Employees say his eyes were crusted with blood and he was in need of immediate care so they rushed him to the Animal Referral Center in Fox Valley.

X-rays revealed startling information. Bernie had been shot in the face.

The bullet traveled from his forehead near his eye down through his palette and damaged his jaw before lodging in his shoulder, says the staff.

The Humane Society believes it was a miracle he was still alive and named him Bernard because it meant “brave and hardy.”

They say despite everything he’s been through, Bernie still rolls on his back for belly rubs.

The post says Bernie is being kept comfortable with medication and will be having surgery to repair some of the damage.

The miracle cat will not be up for adoption for a minimum of several weeks, but the Humane Society says they will update the public on their Facebook page.

If you know anything about Bernie or know who could have committed this act, they ask for you to contact them at info@oahs.org or call (920) 424-2128 which can remain anonymous.

Regarding Bernie’s care, they say donations can be made to the Humane Society’s Cuddle Fund which supports the costs of emergency and special medical care on their website.