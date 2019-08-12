Oshkosh law enforcement conducting emergency training exercise

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Oshkosh will be taking part in an emergency training exercise on Monday, August 12.

The exercise — which will involve the Oshkosh Police Department, the Oshkosh Fire Department, and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Police Department — will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Carl Traeger School at 3000 W 20th Avenue.

People who are not involved in the exercise are advised to avoid the staging area. Signs will also be posted in the area of the exercise. People may hear loud noises and may see an increased presence of law enforcement and vehicles. However, officials say there’s no cause for concern since it’s all part of the exercise.

Stay tuned to Local 5 News Monday evening for more information on the events of the exercise.