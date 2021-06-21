Oshkosh Public Library to resume services at Evergreen

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – At Evergreen, the Oshkosh Public Library has resumed services that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Oshkosh Public Library, masks are still required to enter the building. Patrons can once again put books, DVDs and other materials on hold and pick them up inside the main entrance at Evergreen’s Manor building.

Holds can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The drive-up book drop at the ened of the Manor Building’s driveway is also open for returning materials.

The library teamed up with Evergreen in 2015 when the book drop was first installed. The goal was to make it easier for people who live, work or shop on the west side of Oshkosh to use the library.

The library also says they no longer asses fines for overdue materials.

For more information on the library or how to apply for a library card visit the Oshkosh Public Library’s website.