Oshkosh man accused of distributing child pornography

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man has been charged with two counts of distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Officials say a federal grand jury has handed down an indictment alleging 51-year-old Martin McKeever possessed and distributed child pornography.

Each count of distrubuting child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction. Officials say he faces an additional charge of possesion of child pornography, which carries a sentence of up to ten years’ imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee Office, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.  It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

