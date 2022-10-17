OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department reportedly arrested a man on armed robbery charges following an alleged incident on October 14.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a 38-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested for armed robbery. He was reportedly arrested on October 16.

Two days earlier on October 14, officers were advised that a man robbed a business while armed with a knife. At the time of the incident, the suspect was described as wearing black pants, a blue and white flannel long-sleeve shirt, a yellow surgical mask and black sunglasses.

The robbery reportedly happened in the 1500 block of West 20th Avenue in Oshkosh.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.