OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody after reportedly being involved in an altercation and shooting a handgun in the air on Friday.

At around 3:30 p.m., the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the 800 block fo Wisconsin Street and were notified of a disturbance where people were arguing and a firearm had been discharged.

Upon arrival, officers located a man standing in the parking lot and took him into custody without incident. He is identified as a 51-year-old from Oshkosh.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the man had shot the handgun into the air and was taken into custody within four minutes of the weapon being discharged,

Officers report that nobody was hurt during this incident. The 800 block of Wisconsin Street was shut down for around 20 minutes but has since reopened. The man was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

No further information was provided.