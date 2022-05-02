WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Oshkosh man was recently arrested for suspicion of Operating While Impaired (OWI) for the fourth time.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, a trooper was sent for a welfare check after hearing a man was possibly intoxicated at a Kwik Trip on Green Valley Road and State Highway 76 on May 2 around 8:30 a.m.

The trooper said they smelled “the odor of intoxicants” when they were checking the man and completed standardized field sobriety tests.

Fond du Lac Post identified the individual as Tanner Segor, who was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing and troopers report they are currently waiting on blood sample results.