Oshkosh man arrested for 8th OWI offense

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested on Friday for his 8th Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, at around 6:43 p.m., Jeffrey Schertzl was spotted by a trooper in a parked vehicle on I-41 southbound near CTH N.

Police say the trooper found Schertzl was showing signs of impairment and upon further investigation, including Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Schertzl was arrested.

After a blood draw was completed at a nearby hospital, officers say Schertzl was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail and charged with his 8th offense operating while under the influence and operating while revoked. He was also reportedly placed on a parole hold.