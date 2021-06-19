FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh man arrested for eluding, OWI 4th offense after short pursuit in two counties

(WFRV) – A 27-year-old Oshkosh man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop in Winnebago County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s, they were notified by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Friday, June 18 around 10 p.m. regarding a motorcycle that fled from a traffic stop on I-41. A Fond du Lac County deputy located the motorcycle and its driver on I-41 near Sales Road in the Town of Eldorado and attempted a traffic stop.

A short pursuit began and thanks to local residents in the area, they helped the deputy identify the motorcycle and lead them to a residence in the Village of North Fond du Lac where the motorcycle was parked, and the driver taken into custody.

The 27-year-old Oshkosh man is being held on charges of Felony Eluding, OWI 4th offense and numerous traffic citations. He will also be facing charges from the initial incident in Winnebago County.

