OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh was arrested following a fatal shooting on Memorial Day.

The Oshkosh Police Department says on May 30 around 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting. The incident happened in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue.

The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The shooting suspect was found near the area of the shooting. The suspect is reportedly a 37-year-old man from Oshkosh. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not released. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 920-236-5700. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.