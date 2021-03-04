Oshkosh man arrested for sixth OWI offense

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man was arrested for his sixth OWI offense after being pulled over speeding on I-41 near CTH J.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Jeremy Milam was stopped for speeding by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper. After a field sobriety test, it was determined that Milam was operating while under the influence.

Milam is being charged with the following:

OWI (sixth offense)

No insurance

Possession of THC

Milam was booked into the Outagamie County Jail, according to authorities.

There is no further information, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.